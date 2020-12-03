The inauguration of the Maui County Council for the 2021-2023 term will take place on Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. via the BlueJeans online platform.

Council Chair Alice L. Lee said the ceremony will be held virtually for the first time to comply with social-distance guidelines and allow equal access to the live event for residents across Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Judge Kirstin M. Hamman will officiate the swearing-in ceremony for the members for the 2021-2023 council:

Gabe Johnson (Lānaʻi residency area)

Tasha Kama (Kahului)

Kelly Takaya King (South Maui)

Alice L. Lee (Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū)

Michael J. Molina (Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia)

Tamara Paltin (West Maui)

Keani N. W. Rawlins-Fernandez (Molokaʻi)

Shane M. Sinenci (East Maui)

Yuki Lei K. Sugimura (Upcountry)

“We are grateful to have Kumu Kaponoʻai Molitau open the ceremony with an oli and pule, which will serve as a blessing for councilmembers and all of Maui County for the new term,” Lee said. “Retired Battalion Chief Louis Romero, along with firefighters Ikaika Blackburn and Jerry “Pito” Javier, will lead the National Anthem and Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī.”

Lee said Kathy Collins will be master of ceremonies.

The council will hold its organizational meeting at 2 p.m. on the same day to elect officers, establish standing committees, adopt rules and appoint staff. Maui Mayor Michael P. Victorino will preside until the council selects its chair for the new term.

Both the inauguration ceremony and the organizational meeting will be open to the public for viewing live on Akakū Channel 53, MauiCounty.us/agendas and Facebook.com/mauicountycouncil.

For more information, visit MauiCounty.us/inauguration-2021.