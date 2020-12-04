A free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Testing is also set for Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hāna Ball Park. Face masks will be given away at both drive-through testing events.

All participants must pre-register and participants are asked to come to the test site at their designated time.

“Ongoing testing for COVID-19 is a critical step toward early detection and reducing the spread of the virus in our community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I urge people to pre-register for testing to protect themselves, their family and community.”

In Hāna, motorists can only access the drive-through testing area by turning on to Hauʻolii Road from Hāna Highway.

Residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Participants must wear a face mask, and they are urged to come at their scheduled time. Results will be reported on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.

NOTE: The free testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.