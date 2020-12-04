High Bacteria Count Notification East of Hoaloha Park in Kahului, Maui

December 4, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated December 4, 5:00 AM
5 Comments
The Hawai‘i State Department of Health has issued a high bacteria count notification and is retesting water at Kahului Harbor east of Hoaloha Park.

The department reports that bacteria levels of 1625 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring, but is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample.

“This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination. Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site,” according to a department notification.

An updated notification will be issued based on the results of retesting.

