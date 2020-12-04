The Maui Pro presented by ROXY, the first stop of the women’s 2021 World Surf League Championship Tour, opened today, but will see a lay day due to a dying northwest swell and diminished surf heights at Honolua Bay.

Competition organizers will reconvene on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 a.m. HST to reassess conditions and determine the next call.

“What we’re looking at in the waiting period is that there is a significant swell in a couple of days’ time, and that’s going to be the money day for us, so we’re really excited about that,” said Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL Vice President of Tours and Competition. “We’re hoping that we’re going to get great waves out of that swell as well, but for today we’re going to be off [and] then the next call is going to be tomorrow morning at 7:30.”

During today’s call for the Maui Pro presented by ROXY, a double rainbow stretched across Honolua Bay, which organizers took as a good sign of things to come.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The rainbow is here for the first day,” said Miley-Dyer. “We didn’t get waves, but the rainbow is a definite bit of a bonus. That’s a little blessing for us.”

Whoever comes out on top at the Maui Pro Presented by ROXY will get a jump start on the rest of the field, as the world’s best women surfers look to secure a spot in the first-ever WSL Finals in September at the world renowned surf break of Lower Trestles in southern California. The women’s 2021 CT will feature some of the best surf breaks on the planet, and with only the top five surfers qualifying for the WSL Finals, every heat takes on critical importance. This playoff-style competition will determine the 2021 WSL Champion in a single day of intense, world-class surfing.

Surfline Forecast for Maui Pro: (Dec. 4-6) To open the event waiting period on Friday we’ll see the tail end/leftovers of the significant swell that peaked today. Friday should have more size than Saturday and most of Sunday but will be getting pretty slow, especially by the second half of the day as the swell fades. The surf should remain small for most of the weekend, although we do have a bit of new NW swell moving in. This will be heavily shadowed and we don’t expect to see much wrap in at Honolua – mostly waist high on Saturday. Sunday should be up slightly but likely not much more than chest high on sets (max).

The Maui Pro presented by ROXY opens on Dec. 4 and runs through Dec. 15, 2020. The competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners. The competition will be carried locally in Hawaiʻi by the Spectrum Surf Channel.

Maui Pro pres. by ROXY Seeding Round 1 Matchups

Heat 1: Lakey Peterson (USA), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 2: Caroline Marks (USA), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Tyler Wright (AUS)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Bronte Macaulay (AUS), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW), Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Johanne Defay (FRA), Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

Heat 6: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Sage Erickson (USA)