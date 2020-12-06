+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Maui’s Westside Investment Management hosted a client appreciation company Christmas Drive-Through Party on Friday in lieu of its traditional holiday dinner buffet.

“With all the restrictions currently with gatherings and restaurants, we decided to come up with something different for our clients, and organized a drive-through in the parking lot of Kumu Farms at the Maui Tropical Plantation,” said owner Vetea Ribet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The financial advising company set up different drive through stations, with clients getting produce boxes from Kumu Farms dropped in their trunk, dinner mixed plates from Dani’s Catering, and a small bag of gifts and goodies at the final station.

“We had about 75 cars from our clients come through within the one-hour window we gave them. It was a way for us to still show our appreciation to them, support local businesses, and say hi to some of our clients we had not been able to see face-to-face all year,” said Ribet.

Westside Investment Management, located in Wailuku, also employs financial advisors Sienna Yoshida and Jim O’Brien, and Operations Manager Gena Zablan, who was in charge of organizing the event.