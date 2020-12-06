The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will livestream events every Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. through Jan. 30, 2021 for its Live @ the MACC series. The series consists of rock, pop, holiday and Hawaiian music concerts, hula and contemporary dance performances and the visual arts.

The MACC events will be livestreamed on the MACC website, Facebook and YouTube pages for free. Donations to support the MACC can be made online.

Additional Live @ the MACC events include performances by Pat Simmons and Pat Simmons Jr., Zenshin Daiko, Hālau Kekuaokalā`au`ala`Iliahi / Nā Kumu Hula `Iliahi & Haunani Paredes, the Maui Pops Orchestra, Jonathan Korth and Ignace Jang, Gypsy Pacific, and Adaptations Dance Theater, plus the special film premiere showcasing the MACC’s permanent art collection and it’s contributing artists.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Live @ the MACC series has previously aired a livestreamed concert featuring Amy Hānaiali’i and Eric Gilliom and drive-in/simultaneously streamed concerts in the A&B Amphitheater that showcased recent Nā Hōkū winners Josh Tatofi, Amy Hānaiali’i, and Jeff Peterson, plus concerts with Henry Kapono, Keola Beamer Kamaka & Kala’e Camarillo, Robi Kahakalau, John Cruz, Barry Flanagan, Eric Gilliom, and Anthony Pfluke. The series kicked off with a return of drive-in movie showings, Starry Night Cinema featuring Disney/Pixar’s Coco.

The Live @ the MACC series is made possible by the generous support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists and art forms, in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live in-person events that meet or exceed all current CDC guidelines.

According to MACC President and CEO Art Vento, “Challenging times require creative solutions. We will continue to address and evolve ways to make the arts available, at the MACC and from the MACC. Whether it be live events in the outdoor A&B Amphitheater such as the drive-in movies and drive-in concerts, or audience free live-steamed events originating from the Castle Theater stage, we will find a way to provide safe and accessible options. With this latest group of shows announced, that is what we offer during these challenging times. If you cannot/should not come to the MACC, the MACC will come to you!”

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Generations: Pat Simmons 2

A MACC Generations concert featuring Pat Simmons Sr. and Pat Simmons Jr., who will perform and talk story together in this special collaborative concert in an up close and personal setting from the Castle Theater. Pat Simmons Sr. is best known as a founding member of the rock band The Doobie Brothers, who were among this year’s inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Simmons wrote and sang many songs for The Doobie Brothers, including South City Midnight Lady, Dependin’ On You, Echoes of Love, Wheels of Fortune and Black Water, the group’s first #1 record. Pat Simmons Jr. is an island-style musician offering a diverse blend of American folk-rock, country, blues, and reggae. Pat’s music is flavored with a traditional Hawaiian influence. He was born on the northern California coast in 1990, but was raised from age 6 on the north shore of Maui, and grew up with a life full of organic farming, surfing, skateboarding, exploring the country, and playing music. He also grew up on tour with his father’s band, always joining his dad on stage starting at the age of two.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Zenshin Daiko

Maui’s own Zenshin Daiko returns to the Castle Theater stage in a special, socially-distanced performance. The group is dedicated to teaching taiko to children and has grown from a small, local taiko group to one that has achieved national and international recognition. Since forming in 1999, Zenshin Daiko has held over 50 performances a year and had its 1,000th gig last year.

Saturday, Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Behind the Curtain: Mālama I Ke Ahi, Hālau Kekuaokalā`au`ala`Iliahi

Founded in 2004, Hālau Kekuaokalā`au`ala`Iliahi has brought many honors, awards and much grace to the Maui Nui community under the artistic vision of Nā Kumu Hula `Iliahi & Haunani Paredes. Viewers can tune in to Mālama I Ke Ahi, a special performance and talk story from the Castle Theater as they share their return to their teachings and source of knowledge, Loea Hula Aunty Pat Namaka Bacon and the beauty that nurtures their creativity and demand for perfection.

Sunday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m.

Holiday Pops

The perennial favorite from The Maui Pops, their popular Holiday Pops concert, goes virtual this year. Members of the Pops reassemble in the Castle Theater, socially distanced to continue their annual tradition and perform, under the baton of music director James Durham, many favorites including White Christmas, The Christmas Song, Winter Wonderland and Mele Kalikimaka, among many others.

Saturday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Iggy Jang & Jonathan Korth

Bringing their classical artistry to the MACC, Ignace Jang, violin and Jonathan Korth, piano, two of Hawai‘i’s most noted classical musicians come together for a joint concert. Taking place on the Castle Theater stage, this special concert includes works by Vivaldi, Mozart, Aram Khachaturian, Astor Piazzolla and Atilio Stampone. Ignace “Iggy” Jang serves as concertmaster of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra. His playing has received praise in the United States, Europe, and Asia for its excellent sense of style, impressive musicianship, and uniquely beautiful timbre. Pianist Jonathan Korth enjoys a multifaceted career as a performer and professor, working with young musicians at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa since 2008. He has performed across Asia, the United States, and Europe, with recent concerts in Bangkok, Beijing, Chicago, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo and locally with the Honolulu Chamber Music Series, Hawaiʻi Concert Society, Chamber Music Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, and faculty concerts at UH Mānoa.

Saturday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Gypsy Pacific

Gypsy Pacific is a vibrant gypsy-jazz band based on the island of Maui with guitarists Tom Conway, Phil Benoit, violinist Willy Wainwright and bassist Marcus Johnson. They have been performing and recording in Hawai‘i for nearly 20 years.

The band was formed when Tom Conway and Willy Wainwright, with their love for gypsy-jazz music, started sharing ideas and brought in bassist Marcus Johnson, then later Phil Benoit on rhythm guitar to form a powerhouse of a band. The idea has been, and continues to be, to bring their own approach to gypsy-jazz with traditional and original music and an island flair. Notable performances have been with Willie Nelson, David Benoit, Larry Coryell and more.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Behind the Curtain: The Permanent Art & Craft Collection at the MACC.

Departing from the schedule of performances, the livestream this night will be a premiere of a special film that showcases the permanent art & craft collection at the MACC. The dedicated spaces within the MACC complex were carefully designed to integrate architecture with public works of art that define what the institution is as a gathering place for the community. The collection includes traditional fine arts, traditional “building crafts”, contemporary crafts, and cultural art forms. Featured artists and craftspeople include George Allan, Deybra Fair, Pat Hickman, Ben Kikuyama, Bill Little, Peter Sinenci, Lonny Tomono, and Tony Walholm. Kumu hula and former MACC Cultural Director Hōkύlani Holt is also featured discussing the Pā hula mound and the foundations of Hawaiian culture.

Saturday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Adaptations Dance Theater

Tune in to see Adaptations Dance Theater, Maui’s contemporary dance company in Castle Theater perform their work, RUIN, created by Artistic Director Hallie Hunt. RUIN was created in response to climate change and its environmental impact and the potential effects on the younger generation. Adaptations Dance Theater is Maui’s nonprofit dance theater organization that creates groundbreaking work to spark new energy in the local dance community.

Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Jonathan Korth

Jonathan Korth wraps up this initial Live @ the MACC series with a solo piano concert performing works by J.S. Bach, George Gershwin, Claude Debussy, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Annie Gosfeld. This solo concert follows Korth’s concert earlier in the series with Ignace Jang.

“The MACC still remains closed to the public on a daily basis and guidelines dictate that this will continue for the foreseeable future. The Maui Arts & Cultural Center is still experiencing an extended “intermission” but remains committed that – When it CAN happen SAFELY on Maui, it WILL happen at the MACC.”

For more information log on to MauiArts.org or call the MACC Box Office Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.