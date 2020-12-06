Maui obituaries for the week ending Dec. 5, 2020. May they rest in peace.

Oct. 27, 1926 – Nov. 20, 2020

Adam Lupi Kaiwi, 94 of Hana, Maui peacefully passed away at his residence on Nov. 20, 2020. He was born on Oct. 27, 1926 in Kipahulu, Maui.

Adam “Papa Jack” was a hard working man. He was a man of many trades from construction at Grace Brothers, to ranching at Kipahulu Ranch, to maintenance and repair at Hasegawa General Store. “Pops” was well respected for his fluent speaking of Hawaiian language and many sought him for his wisdom concerning Hawaiian medicinal remedies. He was always found with a smile on his face and an extra kick in his step.

He is survived by his children Jacqueline (Hayden) Woodward, Aileen (Clayton) Carvalho, Earl (Mae Dae) Kaiwi, Roberta (Duane) Kaupe, Lester (Harolen) Kaiwi, Alvina (John) Buist, Alvin (Selmahling) Kaiwi, Patricia (Danny) Pascua, Paula Kaiwi, Alan Kaiwi, Tammy (Wayne) Delima, Sandra (Nick) Baca, Bridget Kaiwi, and his sisters Ida (Raymond) Oliveira, and Sophie (Glenn) Castro, 62 grandchildren, 151 great grands and 23 great greats.

He is predeceased by his wife Helene Kawi, his children Paul (Geraldine) Kaiwi, Judy (Ekela) Kaauamo, Leroy Kaiwi, Valerie-Jean Kaiwi, Annette Kaiwi, and brother Joseph (Jerry) Kaiwi.

Aug. 7, 1949 – Dec. 1, 2020

Donna Rae Roe, 72 of Hilo Hawaii, died peacefully on Dec. 1, 2020 at home. Born in Cleveland, OH she was a retired travel agent for the Travel Shoppe. She was a long-time resident at San Jose, CA.

She is survived by her spouse, David Roe of Hilo, HI; and half-sister Laura Ziffer.

No services will be held.

May 6, 1923 – Nov. 26, 2020

Ayame Irene Takahara, 97 of Pahala, died peacefully on Nov. 26, 2020 at home. Born in Paauilo, HI, she was a retired housekeeper, and a member of the Pahala Hongwanji; Pahala Sr. Citizens.

She is survived by her sons, Eldon (Susan) Takahara of Las Vegas, NV; Kerry (Puanani) Takahara of Los Angeles, CA; daughters Sandy (Gene) Hiraki of Pahala, HI; Kim Ebanez of Honolulu, HI; sister, Ruth Flores of Los Angeles, CA; numberous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private Services will be held. Please no flowers and no Koden.

Oct. 10, 1932 – Nov. 19, 2020

Miulan Keahilihau, 88 of Pahoa, died peacefully on Nov. 19, 2020 at home. Born in Hilo, she was a retired Housekeeper at Naniloa Resort.

She is survived by her son, Joey Keahilihau of Pahoa; daughter, Jewel Mar Keahilihau; and numerous grandchildren, as well as great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Online Condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com