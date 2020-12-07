The County of Maui is set to close as early as the end of this month on the purchase the Hawaiian Telcom Building in Wailuku Town to provide more space for Maui Emergency Management Agency operations and for information technology workers.

“I’m excited about the opportunities this opens for our emergency management operations and for more space in the County of Maui Kalana O Maui Building,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “For too long, our emergency managers and their command system support have worked in cramped space in the basement of the County Building. The purchase of the Hawaiian Telcom Building at the corner of Wells and Church streets keeps municipal government operations in Wailuku, the seat of County government, but provides much-needed space for vital operations to address emergencies such as COVID-19, wildfires and hurricanes.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The purchase price of $3.8 million was approved unanimously by the Maui County Council on Friday.

“I appreciate the County Council’s support of the purchase of this property,” Mayor Victorino said. “This will be a great asset for Maui County, and I thank everyone who worked hard to negotiate and conclude this property purchase with Hawaiian Telcom.”