Maui resident and best-selling author Laura DiBenedetto delivered a virtual TEDx talk last week about practical hope during the COVID-19 crisis.

The talk is live on the TED website:

https://www.ted.com/talks/laura_dibenedetto_the_six_habits_of_the_happiest_people.

DiBenedetto said the pandemic has highlighted an underlying discontent that many people were already feeling in their daily lives, causing existing cracks to be revealed and deepen. With health, emotional and financial worries exacerbated, people are looking for answers.

With Maui as the TEDx Talk backdrop, DiBenedetto said this is the ideal time for people to look within and learn to master the mental habits which have been proven to help many ordinary people to live their most fulfilled lives.

“The Six Habits offers a pragmatic, simple solution for anyone who has ever dreamed of a bigger, more abundant life,” she said. “When we change the nature of our thought patterns, anything becomes possible.”

DiBenedetto — a multi-award-winning CEO, #1 best-selling author, keynote speaker, success coach and educator — warns there never is a convenient time to stop in your tracks and decide to change everything but ignoring the inner call of dissatisfaction can be devastating.

“Even at a time when I thought I had it all, I was physically sick,” she said. “I was bleeding internally from years of self-induced stress. I was not getting along with my new husband, and every corner of life was an uphill battle. It was only when I looked within that I found the happiness I’d been searching for all along.”