Water Valve Replacement Project in Kahului, Dec. 7-23

December 7, 2020, 11:53 AM HST · Updated December 7, 11:53 AM
The County of Maui Department of Water Supply will be conducting multiple valve replacements in Kahului beginning today, Dec. 7, 2020, and continuing to Dec. 23, 2020.  Water will be shut off periodically from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make the necessary repairs.

The affected areas are:

  • Lono Avenue from the intersection of Laʻau Street to West Kauaʻi Street
  • Papa Avenue from the intersection Hina Avenue to Honowai Street
  • West Hawaiʻi Street from the intersection of Hina Street to Lono Avenue
  • Mokapu Street from the intersection of Hina Avenue to Lono Avenue
  • Ani Street from the intersection of Hina Avenue to Lono Avenue
  • All of Makaliʻi Street, Nanimalu Place, Poai Place, Hoaloha Place, South Kei Place, and Hina Place.
Approximately 200 customers are expected to be affected by the water outages.

For emergency repairs and updates, please call 270-7633.

