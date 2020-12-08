The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center announced the guests for its upcoming free virtual Ta-Ke Leadership series throughout the month of December.

This year’s Ta-Ke (bamboo) Series will be held via Zoom. The series features outstanding leaders in our community sharing their insights on modern day society, current issues we are collectively facing, and how through the lens of the Nisei Values, we can get past today’s obstacles for a brighter tomorrow as we resume our daily lives after months of social distancing.

The schedule:

Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 4 pm: Kurt Suzuki, two-time MLB World Series winner, will talk-story with sportscaster Jordan Helle

Thursday, Dec. 10 at 4 pm: Debbie Cabebe, CEO of Maui Economic Opportunity

Monday, Dec. 14 at 4 pm: Michael Rembis, CEO, Maui Health System and James Diegel, Chief Strategy Officer, Maui Health System

Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 4 pm: Lee Imada, Former Managing Editor of The Maui News

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1:30 pm: Pamela Rotner Sakamoto will discuss her book “Midnight in Broad Daylight”

People can register by visiting www.nvmc.org and clicking “What’s New” or by calling the Nisei Veterans Center at 808-244-6862. All events are free and open to the public.

In Japan’s bygone years, people were told to run for safety into bamboo groves in the event of an earthquake because the bamboo’s strong root structure would hold the Earth together. Perhaps in today’s societal and political atmosphere it is more important than ever to seek inspiration in that which holds the Earth together, that which holds us together. The Nisei values of courage, respect, humility, perseverance, resiliency, compassion, obligation and patience offer a perfect template for these discussions.

NVMC’s mission is to ignite the potential in people by inspiring them to find the hero in themselves through the legacy of the Nisei Veterans.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a non-profit organization that aspires to a world where people act selflessly for the greater good. NVMC owns and manages an intergenerational campus on Go For Broke Place in Kahului that serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Pavilion and the NVMC Education Center.