Hawaiian Airlines has begun ticket sales for nonstop service that starts in March between Honolulu and three mainland cities: Austin, TX; Ontario, CA; and Orlando, FL.

Hawai‘i’s hometown airline also will expand service at Long Beach, CA (LGB) with daily nonstop flights to Kahului (OGG), starting March 9.

“The year 2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawai‘i, and we can’t wait to welcome onboard guests from our newest cities,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines.

Orlando, FL: Beginning March 11, Hawaiian will offer two weekly flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Orlando, in Central Florida, is one of the largest U.S. travel markets to Hawai‘i without nonstop service and a popular destination for Hawai’i residents visiting its world-renowned attractions. Orlando will join Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK) as Hawaiian’s third Eastern gateway city.

Ontario, CA: Hawaiian will connect Honolulu and Ontario International Airport (ONT) with five weekly nonstop flights beginning March 16.

Austin, TX: On April 21, Austin will become the first south-central and 16th U.S. city in Hawaiian’s network, with two weekly Airbus A330 flights linking Hawai‘i with the capital of Texas and the “Live Music Capital of the World.” Hawai‘i is a popular destination among travelers from the Central Texas region, and in particular from Austin, the fastest-growing U.S. metro area in 2019.

“Even though this year has had unprecedented impacts to the airline and airport industries, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport remains committed to providing the best service we can to our passengers,” airport CEO Jacqueline Yaft said. “We know that many Central Texans will be eager to travel next year and we are excited to offer an easy and convenient way for them to explore Hawai‘i.”

All guests flying to and from Orlando will enjoy island-inspired complimentary meals and the roominess and superior comfort of Hawaiian’s 278-seat Airbus A330 aircraft, which feature 18 First Class lie-flat leather seats arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration tailored for couples, families and honeymooners, as well as business travelers. Hawaiian’s A330s are also equipped with 68 of its popular Extra Comfort premium economy seats providing more legroom and enhanced amenities, in addition to 192 Main Cabin seats.

“We are thrilled to announce that Central Florida residents can look forward to nonstop service to Hawai‘i, and that Orlando International Airport is officially Florida’s connection to the Aloha State,” said Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “This new service represents a significant investment that will strengthen economic, leisure and cultural bonds between two of the country’s top tourism destinations.”

The airline will serve the Ontario route with Airbus A321neos, a quiet and fuel-efficient aircraft with 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats. Ontario will complement Hawaiian’s existing service at Los Angeles (LAX) and growing presence at Long Beach.

“We’re excited to be able to offer our community new nonstop service to Hawai‘i,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “It’s one of the biggest requests we get from travelers, and I know it will be an extremely popular route. I want to thank Hawaiian Airlines for their support and confidence in Southern California’s fastest-growing aviation gateway.”

Tickets are on sale at HawaiianAirlines.com.

Travelers planning a Hawai‘i vacation can visit Hawaiian’s “What to Expect” website to learn about the latest state of Hawai‘i entry requirements and its Safe Travels program. As a state of Hawai‘i trusted testing partner, Hawaiian is offering its guests dedicated, pre-travel COVID-19 testing services that guarantee processing times within 24-36 hours so they can receive negative results prior to departure and be exempted from quarantine.