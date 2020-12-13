December 13, 2020 Surf ForecastDecember 13, 2020, 5:02 AM HST · Updated December 13, 5:02 AM 0 Comments
‹
›×
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSW for the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com