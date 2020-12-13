Imua Family Services successfully concluded its second annual Pedal Imua event last weekend netting a profit of $17,000. The 60-mile “gran fondo” tours cyclists around the famed West Maui Loop, and raises funds for Dream Imua, a program that grants child-directed dream days to children in crisis or who have experienced life-altering circumstances.

The event, held Saturday on Dec. 5, was reimagined to take into consideration the safety precautions necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most significant change was the incorporation of virtual participation, where cyclists were welcome to participate from anywhere in the world by riding in their local areas.

Imua’s ocean paddling event, Paddle Imua, adopted a similar format earlier this year and drew in hundreds of participants in over 16 countries.

Pedal Imua was able to adopt a mixed format, with organizers retooling the mass start and replacing it with a socially-distanced drop-by check-in. The “ʻOhana Festival,” which typically closes out the event and includes a large community gathering and entertainment, was replaced wihawath a meal and lei pick-up. Cyclists self-timed their own ride this year due to the staggered start times and were encouraged to turn in their results upon finish.

“We are thrilled to be able to host Pedal Imua, an inclusive event for cyclists from all around the world to support children right here in Maui County,” says Executive Director Dean Wong. “Imua Family Services is honored to host this Gran Fondo event which we anticipate becoming a marquee annual cycling event on Maui. Cyclists can dream big, ride around the stunning West Maui Mountains and at the same time help children in crisis dream big by supporting Dream Imua.”

Pedal Imua sponsors include Maui Health Systems, Baur Pacific Builders, Stable Road Capital, Deep2Peak, Maui Cyclery, Krank Cycles Maui, West Maui Cycles, Maui Life, Hammer Nutrition, and SP Connect.