The Hawaiʻi Chapter of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) recently donated $29,000 to nonprofit organizations across the state.

“We recognize that 2020 has been a difficult year for so many individuals, families and organizations within our communities,” said Mitchell A. Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaiʻi Chairman and managing principal of Imanaka Asato LLLC. “We are extremely grateful to be able to help those in need and to provide this support even in a down economic year.”

The monies were distributed among the following charities:

Maui: Feed My Sheep Maui: a mobile program that distributes food to neighborhoods of need each week

Maui Food Bank: Maui County’s primary safety net for hunger relief that serves 32,000 people a month.

Oahu:

Ho‘ea: provides training for youth and adults in a wide range of life skills, including wilderness survival, nature awareness, traditional tracking, cultural appreciation and more.

Institute for Human Services: the oldest, largest and most comprehensive human services agency focused exclusively on ending and preventing homelessness in Hawaiʻi.

Make-A-Wish Foundation: granting life-changing wishes for critically ill children and families for nearly 40 years

Pacific Buddhist Academy: the first Shin Buddhist high school to open outside of Japan, and the first accredited Buddhist high school in the United States.

Waikiki Community Center: offering programs and service to help ensure the well-being of keiki, kupuna and the community as a whole.

Hawaii Island:

Kona Hospital Foundation: dedicated to improving Kona Community Hospital for the entire community through the funding of medical technology, expanded services and enhanced facilities.

Kauai:

Boys & Girls Club of Kauai: creating a safe place for kids to grow while nurturing character development and life-enhancing skills by providing hope and opportunity.

ARDA-Hawaiʻi is the local chapter of the American Resort Development Association, the national timeshare trade association. Hawaii’s timeshare units account for 13 percent of the state’s visitor lodging inventory and thousands of jobs. The organization is committed to supporting the communities in which its resorts are located through organized events, monetary and in-kind donations, and volunteerism. For more information, visit www.ARDA.org.