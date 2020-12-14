Hawaiian Electric to Conduct Aerial Line Inspections for East Maui and Upcountry, Dec. 17

December 14, 2020, 9:08 AM HST · Updated December 14, 9:08 AM
Upcountry Maui, file photo by Wendy Osher.

Hawaiian Electric will conduct its routine aerial line inspections for East Maui and Upcountry from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. Hawaiian Electric will be using a helicopter to perform the power line inspections.

Dates and locations are subject to change depending on the weather.

Routine aerial inspections of Hawaiian Electric’s equipment, including electrical lines, poles and substations, are necessary to maintain stable and reliable electrical service for the Maui County community.

For questions about this work, the public can contact Hawaiian Electric’s Customer Service Center at 871-9777.

