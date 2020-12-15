Maui County Councilmembers and staff have collected donations for Maui United Way’s Holiday Toy Drive. The gifts will go to children receiving services from Maui United Way and Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, Council Chair Alice L. Lee said today.

Donations will be distributed throughout Maui County to bring holiday joy to kids affected by domestic violence, child abuse and neglect, low income or special needs, Lee said.

Last year’s Holiday Toy Drive provided 2,680 children with Christmas gifts, fulfilling all requests, according to the Maui United Way website.

“This year we decided to support the Holiday Toy Drive because no child should wake up on Christmas without a gift from Santa,” Lee said. “With everything families are going through, we felt this small gesture of kindness would help share the magic of the holidays.

“I hope anyone who has the means will consider making a contribution to Maui United Way, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center, Maui Food Bank or any nonprofit that is close to their heart. Let’s remember those who are less fortunate this challenging holiday season and give back by making a contribution or volunteering your time.”

Maui United Way is seeking new, unwrapped toy donations primarily for children ages 0-2 and 6-17 years old. Monetary donations are welcomed to purchase gifts that are still needed at the end of the drive.

For more information, visit Maui United Way’s website at www.mauiunitedway.org or call 244-8787.