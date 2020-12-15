A Wailuku man was arrested on Sunday after police received numerous tips alleging violation of quarantine.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at about 10:30 a.m., Jordan Ware, 34, of Wailuku was arrested for Rules and Orders, pertaining to quarantine violation, police said.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A police investigation reveals that on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, Ware arrived on Maui from Oʻahu. Police say that upon arrival, Ware did not have a negative, pre-travel COVID-19 test, and was subject to quarantine until Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Multiple tips between Dece. 10 and 13, 2020 were received via the [email protected] portal relaying that Ware was violating his quarantine. Police say one such violation reported that Ware was seen attending a party at Kepaniwai Park on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Ware was arrested and transported to the Wailuku Station for processing without incident. He posted $2,000 bail and was given a date to appear in court.