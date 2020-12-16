A Haʻikū man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a weekend motorcycle crash at the Dairy Road, Hukilike Street intersection in Kahului.

Police say 28-year-old Matthew Perreira died on Tuesday morning while at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

His injuries were from a crash that occurred at 11:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

A preliminary investigation reveals a Chevrolet pick-up traveling northeast on Hukilike Street attempted to execute a left turn onto Dairy Road when it collided with the Harley Davidson motorcycle Perreira was operating. The motorcycle was traveling southwest on Dairy Road at the time.

The male operator of the Chevrolet pickup truck, a 42-year-old Waiehu man, did not report any injuries.

To date police have reported eight traffic fatalities on Maui County roads this year, compared to 22 at the same time last year.