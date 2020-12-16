Ha‘ikū Man Succumbs to Injuries from Weekend Motorcycle Crash in Kahului

December 16, 2020, 7:53 AM HST · Updated December 16, 7:53 AM
Wendy Osher · 8 Comments
×

A Haʻikū man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a weekend motorcycle crash at the Dairy Road, Hukilike Street intersection in Kahului.

Police say 28-year-old Matthew Perreira died on Tuesday morning while at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

His injuries were from a crash that occurred at 11:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

A preliminary investigation reveals a Chevrolet pick-up traveling northeast on Hukilike Street attempted to execute a left turn onto Dairy Road when it collided with the Harley Davidson motorcycle Perreira was operating. The motorcycle was traveling southwest on Dairy Road at the time.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The male operator of the Chevrolet pickup truck, a 42-year-old Waiehu man, did not report any injuries.

To date police have reported eight traffic fatalities on Maui County roads this year, compared to 22 at the same time last year.

 

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served nearly 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

Scroll Down to Read 8 Comments

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 8 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing