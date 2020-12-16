+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

A 37-year-old Kahului resident was cited on suspicion of selling undersized ahi. State officials say the citations came after the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement received an anonymous tip.

The species is one of the most popular food fish in Hawai‘i.

DOCARE officers cited Crispin B. Santos, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, after an investigation, based on reports he was selling the undersized fish in the Lahaina area.

Officers found him in possession of 15 ahi, weighing between two and two and a half pounds. Hawai‘I Administrative Rules make it “unlawful to possess with the intent to sell or offer for sale any ahi less than three pounds in weight.”

Santos was given a court date to appear in Lahaina District Court.