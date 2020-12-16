Maui United Way has been selected as the upcoming beneficiary of the ʻOhana Fuels’ “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program. From January through March 2021, proceeds from sales made at Maui ʻOhana Fuels locations will be donated to Maui United Way.

ʻOhana Fuels partners with nonprofit organizations serving the needs of the local community, and donates a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at ʻOhana Fuels stations in that community.

“Maui United Way is celebrating 75 years of addressing Maui’s most vital health and human service needs through its mission to empower the Maui community through caring partnerships that enrich people’s lives. Our goal is to create long-lasting changes by addressing the underlying causes of problems.”

Maui United Way works to advance the common good of the people of Maui by providing vital programmatic funding to promote quality education, necessary to get a stable job and income to sustain a family through retirement, as well as good health for all.

“We are incredibly grateful for the trust and support of ‘Ohana Fuels and ask our community to fill up their tanks to help Maui United Way provide a ‘hand up’ during these tough times. It’s more important now than ever for us to continue to ‘do more good’ wherever we can,” said Nicholas Winfrey, Maui United Way President and CPO.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Maui United Way as our first ‘Fuel Up. Do Good.’ beneficiary in 2021,” said Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaiʻi Petroleum. “They provide outstanding services in our community, and we congratulate them on 75 years.”