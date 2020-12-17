BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT SPONSORED FEATURE

Dr. Benjamin Falit, medical director and radiation oncologist at the Pacific Cancer Institute speaks about the cancer treatments they provide and precautions they are taking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pacific Cancer Institute is an independent cancer treatment center that is located adjacent to the Maui Memorial Medical Center. The center treats cancer patients with radiation using a machine called “TrueBeam STx.”

“The TrueBeam Stx is the most modern version of a linear accelerator…the benefit is that we are able to precisely deliver the radiation directly to the tumor and limit the dose to the surrounding tissues,” explained Dr. Falit.

The Pacific Cancer Institute treats all malignancies including patients with breast cancer, skin cancer, brain tumors and bone tumors. The center does not treat pediatric patients.

