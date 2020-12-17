The Aloha Stadium Authority today announced its decision to reduce operations and place a moratorium on new events at the Stadium on Oʻahu.

These changes are being adopted in response to COVID-19 safety restrictions that the Authority says “have severely limited revenue generation opportunities.”

Events that were reserved prior to today’s decision will be honored and activities in the parking lot will continue, including the drive-through Christmas display and Swap Meet & Marketplace.

“It is with a heavy heart that we make this difficult decision,” said Ross Yamasaki, Chair of the Stadium Authority. “Aloha Stadium has been expending its reserves to maintain operations since COVID-19 restrictions began. Unfortunately, we have reached a stage where we can no longer afford to continue these expenditures. It is our hope that we can find a long-term solution but for now, must make these changes to reduce expenses and generate revenue through activities in the parking lot and events that have already been booked.”

University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa Athletic Director David Matlin issued a statement saying, “We are beyond disappointed of the news at today’s announcement from the Aloha Stadium Authority that there will be no further events in the current stadium with fans. Aloha Stadium has such a storied history and carries so many memories for our football program and generations of Hawai‘i families. We must now take responsibility ourselves to find a suitable venue for our Rainbow Warriors, Hawaiʻi’s football team, to play in front of our loyal fans beginning in 2021.”

Aloha Stadium will remain closed, in accordance with COVID-19 response recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health to establish social distancing protocols limiting large gatherings. As notifications are updated closures and reopening dates are subject to change.

“Our primary focus is on the health and welfare of the public, our vendors and staff. We thank everyone for their understanding and patience as we navigate through this challenging and very serious situation,” said Scott Chan, Aloha Stadium Manager. “The Stadium Authority and management will continue to monitor reports and review informational updates from the CDC, DOH, Hawaiʻīi State Legislature, and the Governor’s Administration to proactively address this evolving situation.”

We will continue to update this site daily regarding future events and activities.