Walmart and the Salvation Army are working together on two iconic holiday giving programs that are also going virtual this year due to the pandemic: the Red Kettle and Angel Tree.

In addition to dropping spare change into those famous red kettles outside the store, customers who shop Walmart online and in the Walmart app now can round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar amount – with those leftover pennies being donated to The Salvation Army through Dec. 31, 2020.

This spare change supports The Salvation Army’s mission to make the season a little brighter for families. Donations are distributed by the Salvation Army based on the donor’s billing zip code and benefit The Salvation Army location serving that community.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For the annual Angel Trees program, customers still can drop off new items like clothing and toys for needy local kids. But this year, Walmart also has launched its first online version of this program. Walmart customers can visit The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program, pick the Salvation Army they wish to support and purchase gifts for local children on the registry – all without ever leaving home. The virtual Angel Tree will continue online through Dec. 18, 2020.

“We believe in being more than just a retailer; we believe in being an integral part of the local communities where our stores, clubs and facilities exist,” said Elizabeth Willett, director of strategic initiatives, Walmart. “We are endlessly inspired by the generosity our customers show, and proud to use our scope and scale to make it even easier for them to give, especially during this difficult year.”

Walmart and The Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 40 years to help meet the needs of people in communities across the country.