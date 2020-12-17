Wind Gusts Up to 50 mph Forecast for Parts of Maui County

December 17, 2020, 3:22 PM HST · Updated December 17, 3:22 PM
1 Comment
×

Wind Advisory. PC: file by Wendy Osher.

A wind advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 for portions of Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties.

The National Weather Services is forecasting ENE winds of 20-35 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages,” the advisory states.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution.

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing