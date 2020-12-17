A wind advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 for portions of Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties.

The National Weather Services is forecasting ENE winds of 20-35 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph.

“Winds this strong are capable of downing tents or other temporary structures, as well as downing trees and causing power outages,” the advisory states.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution.