Waiver of County Convenience Fees Extended to Jan. 31, 2021

December 18, 2020, 8:49 AM HST · Updated December 18, 8:49 AM
0 Comments
×

The County of Maui is extending its waiver of credit card convenience fees and transaction fees until Jan. 31, 2021, for County bills, except for Real Property Tax.

“This waiver extension will continue to help our residents cope financially with the impacts of COVID-19, while keeping payments easy and safe with cashless credit card transactions,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

The waiver of credit card convenience fees includes online payments for solid waste, refuse and water/sewer bills, and vehicle registration renewals paid online or at self-service kiosks.

PC: County of Maui / Brian Perry photo. (File March 2020)

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing