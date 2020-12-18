The County of Maui is extending its waiver of credit card convenience fees and transaction fees until Jan. 31, 2021, for County bills, except for Real Property Tax.

“This waiver extension will continue to help our residents cope financially with the impacts of COVID-19, while keeping payments easy and safe with cashless credit card transactions,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

The waiver of credit card convenience fees includes online payments for solid waste, refuse and water/sewer bills, and vehicle registration renewals paid online or at self-service kiosks.