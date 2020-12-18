The Department of Water Supply scheduled a water valve replacement project that will result in road closures and leave some customers without water in Wailuku from 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 through 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Wailuku road closures include:

Intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue

Intersection of Main Street and High Street

Waiʻale Road from the intersection of Waiʻinu Road to Waimaluhia Lane

The following may be affected by intermittent water outages:

Old Sand Hills

Sand Hills Maui Lani

Hospice Maui

Wailuku Fire Station

Army Reserves

State and County Buildings

Maui Community Correctional Center

Maui Lani Kaiser Clinic

Wailuku businesses, including Safeway, Domino’s Pizza, Maui Medical Group, Liberty Dialysis, McDonald’s, Jersey Mike’s, Main Street Bistro and Stillwell Bakery

For more information, contact Adam Mundy, Administrative Officer, Department of Water Supply, at 270-8046 or email at [email protected] For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.