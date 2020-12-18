Weekend Wailuku Road Closures and Water OutagesDecember 18, 2020, 3:13 PM HST · Updated December 18, 3:13 PM 0 Comments
The Department of Water Supply scheduled a water valve replacement project that will result in road closures and leave some customers without water in Wailuku from 11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19 through 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Wailuku road closures include:
- Intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue
- Intersection of Main Street and High Street
- Waiʻale Road from the intersection of Waiʻinu Road to Waimaluhia Lane
The following may be affected by intermittent water outages:
- Old Sand Hills
- Sand Hills Maui Lani
- Hospice Maui
- Wailuku Fire Station
- Army Reserves
- State and County Buildings
- Maui Community Correctional Center
- Maui Lani Kaiser Clinic
- Wailuku businesses, including Safeway, Domino’s Pizza, Maui Medical Group, Liberty Dialysis, McDonald’s, Jersey Mike’s, Main Street Bistro and Stillwell Bakery
For more information, contact Adam Mundy, Administrative Officer, Department of Water Supply, at 270-8046 or email at [email protected] For emergency repairs and updates, call 270-7633.