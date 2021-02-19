A A A

Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani is now accepting new students for the 2021-2022 school year for grades K-5. The school’s admission application is available online at www.kekulaopiilani.com. The deadline to apply is April 15.















The curriculum at Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani is grounded in Hawaiian language and culture and is academically guided by Common Core standards.

The school implements a conceptual understanding, place-based approach to learning through a variety of applied practitioner led courses which provide an experiential learning environment with ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi at the helm.

“We are expanding our enrollment for the upcoming academic school year and would love to encourage any ʻohana to apply who shares a passion for learning with a deeply rooted relationship to Hawaiian language and culture,” school administrators said.

The school hosts a musical benefit concert, Mele No Nā Keiki o Maui, on March 12, that will be live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page. The event offers a virtual opportunity to meet kumu, kākoʻo and other community members.