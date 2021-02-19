Maui News

Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani Accepting Applications for New Students

February 19, 2021, 10:38 AM HST
2 Comments
A
A
A

Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani is now accepting new students for the 2021-2022 school year for grades K-5. The school’s admission application is available online at www.kekulaopiilani.com.  The deadline to apply is April 15.  

  • Enrollment for SY 2021-2022 at Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani is now open.
  • Enrollment for SY 2021-2022 at Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani is now open.
  • Enrollment for SY 2021-2022 at Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani is now open.
  • Enrollment for SY 2021-2022 at Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani is now open.

The curriculum at Ke Kula ʻo Piʻilani is grounded in Hawaiian language and culture and is academically guided by Common Core standards.

The school implements a conceptual understanding, place-based approach to learning through a variety of applied practitioner led courses which provide an experiential learning environment with ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi at the helm. 

“We are expanding our enrollment for the upcoming academic school year and would love to encourage any ʻohana to apply who shares a passion for learning with a deeply rooted relationship to Hawaiian language and culture,” school administrators said.

The school hosts a musical benefit concert, Mele No Nā Keiki o Maui, on March 12, that will be live-streamed on the school’s Facebook page. The event offers a virtual opportunity to meet kumu, kākoʻo and other community members.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (2)
Trending Now
1UPDATE: 26-Year-Old California Woman Dies in East Maui Flash Flood at Waioka 2Mainland Couple Grants $400,000 to Help Grand Wailea Workers on Maui 3Maui Tourists Will Find Most Activities Available and Businesses Open, But With Limitations 4Survey: Hawai‘i is the 2nd Safest State During COVID-19 5Search and Rescue Underway at Waiohonu Stream, East Maui 6Four Visitors Arrested on Maui for Alleged Quarantine Violation