Main Line Break Affects Water Service from Spreckelsville to Ho'okipa

February 19, 2021, 2:31 PM HST
Updated February 19, 2:40 PM
A water main line break has affected more than 1,000 customers and 50 businesses, leaving them with little or no water pressure while DWS work crews make repairs.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply reports that repairs are expected to be completed before 9 p.m. today.

The Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville closed as of 1:30 p.m. today because the facility had no water service. Located at 401 Alakapa Place, the center is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

After the restoration of water service, residents and businesses may see brown water, and they should flush their water lines by running water from faucets before using water.

The Department of Water Supply apologized for any inconvenience.

