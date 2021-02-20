A A A

Deer at Makawao, file photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura hosts a virtual informational meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. to further address the struggle to control axis deer challenging our farmers, ranchers, hunters and residents with loss of crops or property damage in the Upcountry area.

The meeting will feature a panel of representatives from government agencies and partners.

Those interested in viewing the meeting are asked to preregister online. Once registered, individuals will receive a meeting link via email. The meeting will also be recorded for a tape-delayed airing on Akakū at a time and date to be determined.

“Last month, I put out a request for input from the community to further address this longstanding issue, and I was thrilled with the amount of informative and constructive comments I received,” said Sugimura.

“The next logical step is to bring together a panel to share with our greater community what currently is being done to address axis deer, what has worked, what hasn’t worked, and to put forth suggestions for an actionable plan going forward.”

Sugimura also announced that her office will be sharing a summary of comments received from the community with the public prior to the Feb. 24 meeting.

“The community comments highlighted challenges and frustrations that I hope to address by inviting panelists to speak on several of the most frequently shared issues as compiled by my staff. The discussion will focus on these issues submitted prior to the meeting. Additional questions and comments received during the meeting will be recorded by my staff as we continue to work on solutions to this problem,” said Councilmember Sugimura.

Any individuals who wish to provide additional comment prior to the Feb. 24 meeting are encouraged to email [email protected] or call Councilmember Sugimura’s office at (808) 270-7939.