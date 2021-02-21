A A A

Maui obituaries for the week ending Feb. 20, 2021. May they rest in peace.

Robert Stailey

Dec. 6, 1955 – Feb. 4, 2021

Robert Cecil Stailey, 65 of Lahaina, Maui passed peacefully on Feb. 4, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Jessie P. Stailey; mother Lois Saylor; sister Brenda Melanson; brother Brian Stailey; step-daughters Rosemarie (Euclid) Alibin & Ederlyn (Julius) Montehermoso; step-sons Jerry (Krystal) Calipjo and Hilario (Justine) Calipjo; grandchildren Darren Alibin, Jesabel Alibin, Summer Montehermoso, Alvin Montehermoso, Norman Montehermoso, Joey Bucaneg, Jaijai Bucaneg, Jay-Jay Calipjo, Jeric Calipjo, Jerris Calipjo, Jaden Calipjo, Junior Calipjo and Kiyan Calipjo; nephews Michael Kamaka & Nicholas Kamaka; nieces Shelby Melanson and Jaimee Melanson.

He is pre-deceased by his father Robert Cecil Stailey Sr. and step-son Joel Bucaneg.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He will be missed by his friends and family.

Bruce Andri

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Nov. 22, 1949 – Feb. 12, 2021

Bruce Ledyard Andri, 71 of Na’alehu, died on Feb. 12, 2021 at his home. Born in Staten Island, he was an artist and a United States Army Veteran.

He grew up in Hollywood, CA, and lived there with his mom and brother. His first job was an usher at the Vogue Theater. He was the grandson of the famous painter and color-theorist Harold Ledyard Towle and his mother Natalie was the first female disc-jockey in Washington DC.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After being honorably discharged from the US Army at 21, he moved to the Big Island of Hawai’i and lived in a tree house. He spent his last 20 plus years living in Naalehu, HI.

He spent his life as an artist and was known as “The Treasure Maker.” He could often be found selling his artwork at the Ocean View Flea market and his work was also featured in galleries around the island. Bruce was one of the illustrators for the book “Lemurian Scrolls” by Satguru Sivaya Subramuniyaswami, and loved the library.

No services will be held.

Bruce is survived by his daughter, Amber Andri of Eugene, OR; and brother, David Andri of Downy, CA.

Dell Kabir

Feb. 10, 1944 – Feb. 13, 2021

Dell Kabir, 77, died peacefully Feb. 13, 2021 at home with friends and family nearby. He was born on Feb. 10, 1944 in Long Beach, CA, to Mary Lou Clark and raised with her and his stepfather Don Flake. He is survived by his brothers Timothy, Daniel and David; son Eric; and granddaughter Aislin.

Kabir came to Honolulu in the 1960s via the Navy and spent some time there as a police officer. He fell deeply in love with the people and the great beauty of the islands, and made Hawaiʻi his home. The islands always held a central place in his heart. Shortly after he settled in Honolulu, he met and married his sweetheart, Vivian.

In the early ‘70s, he participated in the Church of the Crossroads in Honolulu, during the days of the free speech and anti-war movements, reflecting the progressive political views he advocated. Throughout his life he enjoyed engaging in impassioned political discussions.

He also had a lifelong interest in personal development and spirituality, which lead to his involvement with A Course in Miracles, light and sound meditation, and group therapy. During the ‘80s he lived in San Diego for some years and was trained in Rebirthing, hypnosis and sex therapy/surrogacy. He took several trips to India to the ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, and made pilgrimages to many holy cities and places.

Within his knapsack was always a copy of “The Kabir Book,” with the poems of the mystic sufi-saint. He regaled his friends with his recitations, and his passionate delivery made the poetry accessible and real.

At heart, Kabir was an artist, never an ambitious businessman. He was a sculptor and craftsman, but his greatest art was his passion for life and love. He was a dear and trusted friend to many, a confidant to whom one could turn and always find a willing, compassionate listener. Rather than giving advice, he did not hesitate to ask hard questions in a loving way, opening the possibility of new insight. Men considered him a brother, and for women he could be confided in like a best girlfriend. He will be lovingly remembered, and missed by many.

Jan. 8, 1929 – Feb. 11, 2021

Lawrence (Larry) Alexander, 92 of Hilo, died on Feb. 11, 2021 at Pohai Malama. Born in Los Angeles, CA, he was a retired Hilo High School Teacher, avid sailor, and a builder/operator of the Dolphin Bay Hotel in Hilo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Alexander is survived by his son John Alexander of Hilo.