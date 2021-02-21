A A A

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 5-7 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 04:21 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:46 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 10:41 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:51 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

Swell Summary

In response to strengthened trades over and upstream of the islands, east-facing shoreline surf will be on the rise the next couple of days. Recent satellite ASCAT wind observations verify a large region of strong trades upstream of the state that will generate a long fetch region. High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf along eastern exposures is expected to develop Monday into Tuesday. These larger wind driven seas will impact eastern-facing shores through next week.

A couple of small, overlapping longer period west northwest swells will travel around the islands in the coming days. The first of these swells is arriving today and be leveling out from tonight through Tuesday afternoon. The second set of similar low west to northwest swells will be moving through during mid to late week. Surf along north and west-facing shores will remain far below HSA levels through Friday. Energy from far Southern Hemispheric gales may clip the islands and provide a subtle bump to south-facing shoreline surf today although much of this energy will pass east of the chain.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.