Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2021

February 21, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
5-7
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 04:21 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:46 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 10:41 AM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









Swell Summary




In response to strengthened trades over and upstream of the islands, east-facing shoreline surf will be on the rise the next couple of days. Recent satellite ASCAT wind observations verify a large region of strong trades upstream of the state that will generate a long fetch region. High Surf Advisory (HSA) level surf along eastern exposures is expected to develop Monday into Tuesday. These larger wind driven seas will impact eastern-facing shores through next week. 


A couple of small, overlapping longer period west northwest swells will travel around the islands in the coming days. The first of these swells is arriving today and be leveling out from tonight through Tuesday afternoon. The second set of similar low west to northwest swells will be moving through during mid to late week. Surf along north and west-facing shores will remain far below HSA levels through Friday. Energy from far Southern Hemispheric gales may clip the islands and provide a subtle bump to south-facing shoreline surf today although much of this energy will pass east of the chain. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail.  Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device.  Get the App
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments  
  
Trending Now
  1UPDATE: 26-Year-Old California Woman Dies in East Maui Flash Flood at Waioka  2Mainland Couple Grants $400,000 to Help Grand Wailea Workers on Maui  3Rhode Island Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules and Orders  4Ex-Boyfriend Arrested on Allegations of Kidnapping, Attempted Murder on Lānaʻi  5Feb. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 50 New Cases (22 O‘ahu, 22 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths  6Maui Tourists Will Find Most Activities Available and Businesses Open, But With Limitations