Molokaʻi. File photo courtesy: Maui Electric.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Airports Division is waiving landing fees for scheduled commercial passenger service to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi in response to decreased service due to the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic.

The waiver of landing fees is for a one-year period beginning March 1, 2021.

“I am aware of the transportation hardships many on Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi face, especially with access to healthcare, and we’re making sure we do all we can on the state side to help,” said Governor David Ige.

“We appreciate any assistance Maui County residents can receive to travel during these difficult times,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi residents have greater challenges in getting passenger service to and from their islands, so this waiver of landing fees should help make these flights more economical for air carriers.”

Airlines interested in participating in the waiver of landing fees can contact [email protected] for more information.