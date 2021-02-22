A A A

Maui County hotels were at 21.9 percent occupancy for January 2021, according to the latest monthly report from the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Photo: Royal Lahaina Resort on Maui.

For January 2021, Maui County hotels led the state at 21.9 percent occupancy, which is down 55.1 percentage points from January 2020 (before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown) and less than the 26 percent occupancy for December 2020, according to the latest monthly Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Research Division.

Maui County’s January 2021 supply of room nights was 392,900 (-0.3%).

Maui County’s revenue per available room (RevPAR) also led the state of Hawaiʻi at $99 (-73.2% from January 2020), with an average daily rate (ADR) at $451 (-5.8% from January 2020).

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $153 (-75.0%), with ADR at $807 (+12.5%) and occupancy of 18.9 percent (-66.3 percentage points).

The Lahaina/Kāʻanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $69 (-77.3%), ADR at $367 (-7.4%) and occupancy of 18.7 percent (-57.6 percentage points).

In January 2021, Hawaiʻi hotels statewide reported continued declines in revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR) and occupancy compared to January 2020 as tourism continued to be impacted significantly by the pandemic.

According to the January 2021 report, statewide RevPAR decreased to $58 (-77.8%), ADR fell to $251 (-20.2%) and occupancy declined to 23.3 percent (-60.2 percentage points).

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For January, the survey included 145 properties representing 42,614 rooms, or 80.2 percent of all lodging properties and 85.5 percent of operating lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental properties were not included in this survey.

Hawaiʻi hotel room revenues statewide fell to $90.4 million (-79.5%) in January. Room demand was 359,700 room nights (-74.4%) and room supply was 1.5 million room nights (-8.0%). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April 2020. If occupancy for January 2021 was calculated based on the pre-pandemic room supply from January 2019, occupancy would be 21.5 percent for the month.

All classes of Hawaiʻi hotel properties statewide reported RevPAR losses in January compared to a year ago. Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $135 (-72.6%), with higher ADR at $788 (+22.3%) counterbalanced by an occupancy of 17.1 percent (-59.4 percentage points). Midscale and Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $52 (-71.0%) with ADR at $167 (-20.2%) and occupancy of 31.3 percent (-54.8 percentage points).

All of Hawaiʻi’s four island counties reported lower RevPAR, ADR and occupancy compared to a year ago.

Oʻahu: Hotels earned RevPAR of $40 (-82.0%) in January, with ADR at $168 (-33.7%) and occupancy of 23.6 percent (-63.6 percentage points). Oʻahu’s January supply was 844,900 room nights (-11.0%). Waikiki hotels earned $36 (-83.4%) in RevPAR with ADR at $164 (-34.2%) and occupancy of 21.9 percent (-64.9 percentage points).

Big Island: Hotels reported RevPAR of $72 (-71.9%), with ADR at $268 (-14.1%) and occupancy of 26.9 percent (-55.4 percentage points). The island of Hawaiʻi’s January supply was 207,300 room nights, which was practically unchanged from last year. Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $109 (-71.7%), ADR at $442 (-7.7%) and occupancy of 24.6 percent (-55.6 percentage points).

Kauaʻi: Hotels earned RevPAR of $31 (-87.9%), with ADR at $168 (-48.5%) and occupancy of 18.4 percent (-60.1 percentage points). Kauaʻi’s January supply was 100,600 room nights, 22.9 percent lower than last January.

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online at: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/