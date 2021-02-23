A A A

Simon Poole of Goodfellow Bros. (left) is taking the place of long-time board member and Chair for two years, Jacob Tavares (pictured right).

The Board of Directors for Maui United Way has elected Simon Poole of Goodfellow Brothers Inc. as their new Board Chair. Poole has been on the MUW board since 2019.

Poole has been with Goodfellows for nearly four years. According to a press release, Poole served as a COO of a nonprofit for 10 plus years prior to moving to Maui. Poole has a strong focus on strategic development and has played a key role on MUW’s Partnership Committee.

“It has been a sincere pleasure to see firsthand the great work that we have been able to accomplish in our community in this last year, and knowing that there is so much more to be done, I am pleased to take on the role of chair and look forward to working closely with the MUW board and staff to best serve Maui Nui going forward,” said Poole.

Poole is taking the place of long-time board member and Chair for two years, Jacob Tavares. Tavares held positions with HC&S and Mahi Pono and has been called back to his home on Hawaii Island to work with Parker Ranch.

“I’ve truly valued the opportunity to work with such a strong and dedicated team,” said Tavares. “I’ve always known Maui to be a special place, however, my time with Maui United Way has further solidified this view, as I have grown to understand that the people making up this incredible community, are so genuinely selfless with their time, resources, and affection for their neighbors.”

Maui United Way President and Chief Professional Officer Nicholas Winfrey said, “We’re incredibly grateful for Simon’s commitment to the Maui Nui community. There’s certainly an uphill road ahead for so many and with our board leadership, we’re able to get a running start to help so many. I’m sad to see Jacob head over to Hawaiʻi Island as he’ll be missed here for all that he contributed both personally and to Maui United Way. A big mahalo to our entire board for continuing to adapt and grow as need’s shift.”

MUW also recently added Dr. Jennifer Salisbury to their board. Dr. Salisbury has served as Director of the Construction Industry of Maui since January 2018.