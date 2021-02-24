A A A

Hawaiian Telcom and its employees donated $1.4 million — in corporate and in-kind contributions, sponsorships and employee donations — to local non-profit organizations in 2020.

Donation highlights include:

$1.1 million of air time on Hawaiian Telcom TV for 66,000 public service announcements from non-profit organizations and government agencies as part of the Business Spotlight campaign to support local organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nearly $160,000 to non-profits and organizations providing COVID-19 relief services and programs statewide, including the gifting of Hawaiʻi Restaurant Cards for distribution.



Nearly $110,000 to Aloha United Way and island-affiliate chapters, and to the Hawai‘i Department of Education to support hot meals when public schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the annual employee giving campaign.

In spite of the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian Telcom employees logged more than 1,160 hours participating in virtual and remote volunteer opportunities. They included mentoring students and young professionals, sewing masks, donating blood and assisting with food and meal distribution.

“Hawai‘i is much more than a place where we do business, it’s where our employees and customers live and work, and it’s always been important to us to help strengthen and support our local communities, especially during times of need,” said Ani Menon, Director – Government & Community Affairs. “We’re proud to continue our long tradition of supporting the state we serve, providing substantial support to non-profits and organizations that are leading the charge on much-needed COVID-19 relief services and programs. We look forward to continue serving and supporting our communities in the new year.”