Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|9-13
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:28 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Strong trade winds will produce advisory level surf along east facing shores through at least early next week. A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. A small out of season south swell will give a boost to south shore surf late Thursday through Saturday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.
