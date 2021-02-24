Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 24, 2021

February 24, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
9-13 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:28 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:50 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:08 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:34 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Strong trade winds will produce advisory level surf along east facing shores through at least early next week. A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. A small out of season south swell will give a boost to south shore surf late Thursday through Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
Comments
