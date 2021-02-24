A A A

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 9-13

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:28 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:50 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:08 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:34 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Strong trade winds will produce advisory level surf along east facing shores through at least early next week. A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. A small out of season south swell will give a boost to south shore surf late Thursday through Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 20-25mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.