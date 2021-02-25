A A A

Michael Kini is Maui Economic Opportunity’s Driver of the Year for 2020. He is shown at the MEO transportation baseyard in Puʻunēnē on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, before making a paratransit run.

Maui Economic Opportunity announced the selection of Michael Kini as the organization’s 2020 Driver of the Year.

The announcement was made by Carol Davis and Chason Ishii of Atlas Insurance during MEO’s General Staff and Annual Recognition Awards virtual gathering on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

Kini was honored with a cash award and plaque. He was recognized for compliments from riders and for his accident-free record over the last five years.

Other drivers were recognized for their cumulative accident-free driving records and received bonuses in MEO’s Cash for No Crash program.

MEO runs a training program for prospective drivers to obtain their Commercial Driver’s License. Drivers are paid during the training period and offered jobs with MEO after receiving their CDL.

The 55-year-old Community Action Partnership nonprofit agency runs the Maui Bus ADA paratransit service through a contract with Maui County and operates human services transportation, providing rides for seniors, persons with disabilities, youths and residents in rural areas throughout Maui County.