Honolulu Community College celebrated its 100 year anniversary as Hawai‘i’s oldest community college by exceeding its fundraising goal of $100,000 by Dec. 31 – raising $168,000 in just a few months.

With key support from two anonymous donors, matching gifts from Ritchie Mudd and the Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters, and many dedicated faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the campus, Honolulu Community College raised $168,000 in a few months.

Honolulu CC Interim Chancellor Karen C. Lee said, “We are so grateful that our 100-year milestone energized our community and resulted in significant new support for our students and faculty. Together, we are building a lasting foundation for innovative projects that will enrich our students’ learning experience and allow them to thrive after graduation.”

An anonymous friend of the college donated $50,000 to support the Computing, Security, and Networking Technology program, one of Honolulu CC’s highly sought-after programs due to the constant changes in technology and cybersecurity. The program’s hands-on learning approach and dedicated faculty prepare students for careers in cyber defense, computing, security, telecommunications, and networking. This gift will ensure that the program remains on the cutting-edge and graduates are well-prepared for the workforce.

Richie Mudd, a local construction industry veteran and long-time supporter of Honolulu CC, established a new Honolulu CC Building and Construction Trades Fund. “I’m honored to support Honolulu CC faculty and staff with access to state-of-the-art equipment, innovative projects, scholarship and professional development opportunities in the building and construction trade programs,” said Mudd. “We need to support our local students so they can get educated here and stay in Hawai‘i.”

The Hawai‘i Regional Council of Carpenters supported Honolulu CC’s Innovation Fund, which was created in honor of the campus’s centennial anniversary. “The construction industry is one of the State’s top economic drivers, and the Community College System is critical to providing the continuous pipeline of skilled crafts men and women needed to meet the challenges of this essential and ever-changing industry. It is important for us to fully support Honolulu CC and the educators of the future construction workforce” said Ronald Taketa, HRCC Executive Secretary-Treasurer.

Over the past 100 years, Honolulu Community College has transformed thousands of lives by awarding tens of thousands of degrees and certificates and by offering a vast array of non-credit and apprenticeship courses. Through it all, its mission to provide accessible and high-quality educational and training opportunities to current and future generations of Hawai‘i is remains.

Founded in 1920, Honolulu Community College is the oldest community college in Hawai‘i with a strong liberal arts program enabling students to transfer to a four-year university, plus over 20 career and technical education programs in a wide-range of in-demand fields. The College also offers a number of non-credit programs, including the Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training, and hosts the largest apprenticeship program in the state.