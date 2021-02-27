Maui News
Maui’s Puamana Remains Closed Indefinitely for Erosion Hazards, Protection of Hawaiian Burials
February 27, 2021, 8:15 AM HST
Puamana Beach Park on Maui will remain closed indefinitely due to erosion safety concerns and to protect exposed Hawaiian burials, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The park has been closed since Jan. 26 due to safety concerns caused by coastal erosion.
For more information, please contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at [email protected] or (808) 270-7230.
