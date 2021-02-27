A A A

Puamana erosion. PC: County of Maui.

Puamana Beach Park on Maui will remain closed indefinitely due to erosion safety concerns and to protect exposed Hawaiian burials, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The park has been closed since Jan. 26 due to safety concerns caused by coastal erosion.

For more information, please contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at [email protected] or (808) 270-7230.