A A A







The nonprofit organization Learning Endeavors will host a hybrid Wetlands Camp March 17-19 for Maui children grades 4-6 to help foster a love for these important ecosystems in our keiki.

Campers will investigate wetlands through an online platform, and in person through a socially distanced field trip to Kealia Ponds National Wildlife Refuge Boardwalk.

The camp features citizen science technology that participants will utilize on iPads in the field to do bird counts and take note of invasive and native species. In addition, there will be hands-on science experiments and art projects.

Days one and three will be held online and take place from 8:30-11 am. Day two will be the field trip to Kealia Ponds National Wildlife Refuge Boardwalk, and will last from 8:30-11:30 am. No prior knowledge of wetlands is required.

The camp is $150 per student and includes a Wetland Citizen Science Kit and a T-shirt. Families with siblings will be offered a discounted rate. Parents can sign up their children on the Events page of the Learning Endeavors website at learningendeavors.org/events.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Since 2013, we have been offering and promoting field-based, innovative science education through camps and other programs,” said Diana Papini Warren, Executive Director of Learning Endeavors. “We are excited to be offering our Wetlands Camp once again in a way that is COVID-19 safe. Families are looking for ways to engage their children outdoors but also safely,”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Learning Endeavors is a Wailuki-based non-profit organization committed to developing and offering innovative education programs for Hawaiʻi schools.