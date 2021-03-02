Maui News

Love’s Bakery to Cease Operations in Hawai‘i

March 2, 2021, 10:21 AM HST
A
A
A

Locally owned and operated, Love’s Bakery, a fixture in Hawaiʻi for over 169 years will cease operations at the end of March due to losses attributable to COVID-19.

“Love’s Bakery has been a beloved brand for nearly 170 years,” the Love’s Bakery Management Team said in a press release announcement. “We have worked diligently to cut expenses, to maintain our market share and to remedy our operational difficulties, however under the current business environment we are no longer able to continue operations.”

The management team continued saying, “Love’s local management is committed to closing its doors in a responsible manner. We wish to thank all of our employees, suppliers, customers, friends, neighbors, and business partners for their loyalty and support.”

Love’s Bakery was founded in 1851 by a Scottish baker Robert Love, Love’s Biscuit & Bread Co. originally specialized in ‘re-baking’ bread from sailing ships that had become inedible, as well as selling hard biscuits called hardtack.

The business expanded in 1924, and by 1932 its operations were concentrated on wholesale only. Owned by the Love family until 1968, it was sold first to ITT Continental Baking Company, then in 1981 to First Baking Company of Japan. In 2008, management brought ownership back to Hawaiʻi.

PC: Love’s Bakery.
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Southwest Airlines Announces Four-Day Sale with Fares Starting at $29 2Body of One Victim Recovered, East Maui Search Continues for Second Missing Hiker 3Search Underway for Two Visitors Missing Near Waikamoi in East Maui 4Humpbacks Abundance Trends Documented During Second Coordinated Whale Count of 2021 5Maui Health Vaccine Clinic Appointments Now Available on VAMS for Phase 1A and 1B 6March 1, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 29 New Cases (17 O‘ahu, 8 Maui, 1 Hawai‘i, 3 Out-of-State)