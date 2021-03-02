Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 02, 2021

March 2, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
7-10
7-10
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:48 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 05:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 10:56 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 04:42 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 11:21 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:31 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large trade wind-driven seas will maintain high surf along east facing shores into Wednesday. Nearshore buoys have been holding at 9 to 11 feet with near 11 second periods. Fully-developed seas will continue to produce rough east shoreline surf above the 8 foot High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold through Wednesday afternoon. As trade winds over and upstream of the islands weaken through the middle of the week, surf along eastern exposures will lower to borderline HSA levels by Wednesday evening. Expect east shore surf to be just below HSA levels late this week and during the weekend. 


Surf will remain below advisory levels on all other shores through Thursday. Exposed sections of both north and south-facing shores will pull in some trade wind swell wrap and keep south shore surf near winter averages today to be followed by a decline from today through Wednesday. Moderate height, long period northwest swells will begin arriving Wednesday afternoon and evening, peaking surf along north and west-facing shores late Thursday into Friday. Fortifying secondary north swells will arrive on Friday and clip the islands. While the bulk of this northern swell energy will pass to the east of the chain, there will be enough energy to keep surf at, or slightly above, HSA heights both Friday and Saturday. These swells will diminish through the weekend and lower surf below HSA thresholds by Saturday evening. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




