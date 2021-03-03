A A A

A Maui County-hosted virtual information event about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be held March 24.

Maui County’s Immigrant Services Division will host a virtual event to provide information about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program from 9 to 10:30 am on March 24, according to the US Department of Housing and Human Services.

DACA is a US immigration policy that protects young immigrants know as Dreamers from deportation. These individuals, who were brought into the US by their parents, are now residing in the country without lawful status. The DACA program allows them to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit in the United States.

Space is limited for participation in the virtual event. Topics will include program eligibility, qualifications and requirements.

To RSVP, contact Margaret Santos at the Maui County Immigrant Services Division at (808) 270-7117; or send email to [email protected], no later than 4 pm on March 17. A BlueJeans videoconference meeting link will be provided to those who reserve space for the event.