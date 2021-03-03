A A A

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 4-6 7-10 7-10 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 5-7 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:21 AM HST. Sunrise 6:44 AM HST. Sunset 6:31 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:13 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:54 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 04:57 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:58 AM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large trade wind-driven seas will maintain east shoreline surf at or above the 8 foot High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold through this afternoon. As trade winds over and upstream of the islands weaken, surf along east facing shores will decrease, becoming small by Thursday. Increasing trade wind swell and an arriving northerly swell at the end of this week and into the weekend will provide a bump in east shoreline surf.

A northwest swell will begin arriving this afternoon and evening, peaking surf along north and west-facing shores late Thursday into Friday. The secondary north swell will arrive Friday and, in addition to the returning trade wind swell wrap, may boost surf heights to, or slightly above, HSA heights from the end of this week into the weekend.

Surf along south-facing shores continues to pull in some trade wind swell wrap, with an expected decline today with the easing trades. A southwest swell will fill in late today through Thursday before slowly declining through the weekend, which will keep south shore surf from going flat.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.