Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. PC: County of Maui.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s third State of the County Address will be a virtual event, scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9. The event will be broadcast live on Akakū cable Channel 55 or online at www.akaku.org.

“This will be Maui County’s first-ever virtual State of the County Address,” said Mayor Victorino. “Maui County’s Public Health Emergency Rules limit gatherings, so that made the speech before a traditional audience impossible at this time.

“However, I wanted to give my speech in West Maui this year and made a commitment two years ago to Maui Preparatory Academy to use its new Bozich Center, a location that would have been convenient for West Maui residents. To keep my commitment, my staff arranged to have the speech pre-recorded there in Nāpili. Mahalo to the staff at Maui Prep for providing access to their facility.

“My speech will focus on the trials and triumphs of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, share Maui County’s accomplishments and provide a community vision for a post-pandemic ‘new normal.’ I invite our residents to take part by watching this first-ever virtual event.”