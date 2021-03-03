A A A

The West Maui Greenway is a past Transportation Alternatives project. Photo credit: Maui Bicycling League.

The Highways Division of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation is seeking project applications for the federally funded Transportation Alternatives program.

The program is for community-based projects that expand travel choices and enhance the transportation experience in Hawaiʻi.

Transportation Alternatives (TA) provides funding for programs and projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities; infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility; community improvement activities; and environmental mitigation.

Applications for this funding opportunity must be received no later than May 10, 2021.

Entities eligible to receive TA funds include:

Local governments (e.g. counties)

Regional transportation authorities

Transit agencies

Natural resource or public land agencies

School districts, local education agencies or schools

Nonprofits responsible for the administration of local transportation safety programs

Any other local or regional governmental entity with responsibility for, or oversight of, transportation or recreational trails (other than a metropolitan planning organization or a State agency) that the State determines to be eligible

If you are interested in applying, please visit the link to the Guide and Application here: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/20006.

TA funds are made available to the State through the Federal Highway Administration and administered by HDOT, Highways Division, Planning Branch. This program provides 80 percent of project-related cost, with the remaining 20 percent provided by project sponsors. TA fund recipients will be required to provided assurance of Local Match.

TA projects are selected via a competitive scoring process. More details and information can be found on HDOT Highway’s Division website: https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/Transportation-Alternatives-Funding-Program/kcrh-vrcf.