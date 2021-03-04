A A A

2021 real property assessment notices from the County of Maui Real Property Assessment Division will be delivered via mail to property owners on or before March 15, 2021. The deadline for filing an appeal is April, 9, 2021.



The real property assessment notice will show the taxable value of the land and (if applicable) improvements, the amount of allowed exemptions, the person who received the exemption and the classification assigned to the property.



Property owners are encouraged to carefully review the document and contact the Real Property Assessment Division by calling (808) 270-7297, or by email at [email protected], if they have any questions.

If a property owner disagrees with the assessment, general land class or exemption shown on their real property assessment notice, they may file an appeal with the Board of Review. The deadline for filing an appeal is April 9, 2021. The assessment notice gives property owners the option of receiving a paperless electronic notice for the next year.

The assessment notice is not a bill. The first half tax bill installment for the 2021-2022 fiscal year will be mailed on or before July 20, 2021.

If you do not receive your assessment notice or have any questions, contact the RPA division by phone at (808) 270-7297 or view assessment information online.