From left to right: Anne-Marie Forsythe, Carolyn Schaefer & family, Lee Hoxie & Robert Stoner. Photo courtesy of Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center.

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bud Schaefer & John Hoxie Woodworking Center on Feb. 2, 2021. The ceremony signified the beginning of the construction of a new art studio at the center.

“The event marked a big step forward in the construction of the new art studio, realizing a vision for a place where all ages can gather together, learn new skills and transform wood into inspiring works of art,” according to a press release announcement from the center.

“I am so very pleased to ‘turn the earth over,’ signifying the beginning of construction that has been 23 years in the making,” said Hui Noʻeau Board Member Carolyn Schaefer. Schaefer has been involved with the project since its inception, memorializing the legacy of her late husband Bud Schaefer and his passion for woodworking.

The Woodworking Center will provide a professional studio environment where students of all levels will enjoy learning and exploring the art of woodworking.

The Hui’s goal is to provide instruction, tools and community space to help students create objects from wood, such as furniture, bookcases, chests of drawers, boxes as well as other fine arts like sculpture.

Students will have access to and training in the use of a suite of powered and hand tools typically used by experienced craftsmen and artists. They will also have the chance to experience STEAM programming as lessons integrate engineering, arts, and math.

“All of us at the Hui look forward to welcoming students to this incredible new woodworking center. As we honor the legacy of Bud Schaefer & John Hoxie—two avid supporters of the Hui who shared a love of woodworking—we know this space will continue to bring our community together for many generations to come,” said Hui Noʻeau Executive Director Anne-Marie Forsythe.

“Mahalo to all our generous donors, especially to Gage Schubert and family; his generous match over the past 5 years has helped the Hui raise vital funds to support this important expansion. Another big mahalo to the Schaefer & Hoxie ʻohana, as well as the Hui Board of Directors, staff and volunteers,” said Forsythe.

The Hui looks forward to celebrating this milestone with everyone who has contributed to the project in the coming year with a larger gathering, once COVID-19 restrictions will allow. The Bud Schaefer & John Hoxie Woodworking Center has also been made possible by the support of the State of Hawaiʻi’s Grant in Aid as well as the Atherton Family Foundation.