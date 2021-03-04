A A A

vHaleakalā National Park Hosted 319,147 Visitors in 2020. PC: Haleakalā National Park

In 2020, 319,147 people visited Haleakalā National Park. Compared to visitation in 2019, visitation was down by 67.9% (675,247 fewer visits). The decrease was due largely to temporary park closures implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The last time Haleakalā National Park had visitation this low was in 1972 (271,326 total visits).

The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every National Park Service operation and parks continue to work with public health officials to navigate changing conditions. Sixty-six of the 423 parks in the National Park System were fully closed for two months or more last year.

“All of the hiking trails, overlooks, and open spaces in Haleakalā National Park are open and available for day use. We continue to welcome our local community and visitors to their park where they can enjoy the beautiful views and recreate responsibly,” stated Superintendent Natalie Gates.

“Haleakalā National Park is an incredible ecological, cultural, and recreational resource right in our backyard. The diversity found within the park and opportunities to explore, is simply unmatched. We should all should visit often to enjoy, and support, our Park,” remarked Olena Alec, Executive Director of Haleakalā Conservancy.

To protect the health of those who live, work, and visit America’s national parks, face masks are required in all NPS buildings and facilities. Masks are also required on federally managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, overlooks, and parking lots.

“When it is safe to do so, we look forward to resuming normal operations in the future. We thank those who have come together to keep each other safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The support and patience from our local community and visitors is noticed and appreciated,” added Gates.

Haleakalā Crater trails are open for day use in the Summit District. The Kīpahulu District is open 9:00 am-5:00 pm daily. With public health and safety in mind, all visitor centers and campgrounds remain closed. To plan your upcoming trip, visit www.nps.gov/hale.